OFFICIAL: Rex Sunahara Signs NFL Contract

Schuyler Callihan

Saturday morning, the NFL gained another former Mountaineer as long snapper Rex Sunahara signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Sunahara was West Virginia's long snapper over the past two seasons and gained national recognition as one of the better long snappers in the country. He played in the NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game and the 2020 Hula Bowl Game and was also named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is awarded to the nation's top long snapper.

The Dolphins only have one other long snapper currently listed on the team's official roster, Blake Ferguson, a guy who the Dolphins actually drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Do you think Sunahara will make the Dolphins roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

