OFFICIAL: Will Clarke Signs with New Team

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia defensive end Will Clarke has officially signed with the Detroit Lions. Terms of the contract have not been released.

Clarke, a former third round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 18 career games in Tampa, Clarke registered 15 tackles, 5 QB hits, 2.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

The former Mountaineer has struggled to make much of an impact in the NFL and more often than not has seen a higher percentage of plays on the special teams unit rather than on the defensive side of the ball. He will likely be a depth player for Detroit and isn't necessarily a guarantee to make the 53-man roster with the amount of depth the Lions have on the edge.

As a senior at West Virginia in 2013, Clarke had a breakout season totaling 50 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and six sacks. For comparison to how good he was in 2013, Darius Stills had 47 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks this past season and was considered as one of the Big 12's best defensive lineman.

