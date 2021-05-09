Offseason Workout Dates for Mountaineers in the NFL

A look at when the former Mountaineers will be back on the practice field in the NFL.

Linebacker Tony Fields II was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the only West Virginia player selected in this year's draft. Four others (DL Darius Stills, LS Kyle Poland, WR T.J. Simmons, and OL Michael Brown) all signed deals as undrafted free agents. Offensive lineman Chase Behrndt was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp but has not officially signed with the team.

Below is a look at when each former Mountaineer that's in the NFL will be taking part in offseason workouts.

CAROLINA PANTHERS - QB Will Grier, S Kenny Robinson

OTA Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie minicamp: May 14-16

CINCINNATI BENGALS - OL Quinton Spain

OTA Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie minicamp: May 14

CLEVELAND BROWNS - LB Tony Fields II

OTA Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie minicamp: May 14-16

HOUSTON TEXANS - LS Kyle Poland

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS - OL Mark Glowinski, WR Gary Jennings

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9

LA CHARGERS - LB Kyzir White

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, June 7-8, June 10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-16

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS - CB Rasul Douglas, S Karl Joseph, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, DT Darius Stills

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9

MIAMI DOLPHINS - OL Adam Pankey, LS Rex Sunahara

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 7-8, June 10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - OL Yodny Cajuste

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS - CB Keith Washington, OL Michael Brown

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

NEW YORK GIANTS - WR David Sills V

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, June 14-15

Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

NEW YORK JETS - TE Trevon Wesco

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS - QB Geno Smith

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS - OL Colton McKivitz, WR Kevin White

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8, June 10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS - WR T.J. Simmons

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 14-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

TENNESSEE TITANS - LB David Long Jr.

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16

