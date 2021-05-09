Offseason Workout Dates for Mountaineers in the NFL
Linebacker Tony Fields II was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, making him the only West Virginia player selected in this year's draft. Four others (DL Darius Stills, LS Kyle Poland, WR T.J. Simmons, and OL Michael Brown) all signed deals as undrafted free agents. Offensive lineman Chase Behrndt was invited to the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp but has not officially signed with the team.
Below is a look at when each former Mountaineer that's in the NFL will be taking part in offseason workouts.
CAROLINA PANTHERS - QB Will Grier, S Kenny Robinson
OTA Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie minicamp: May 14-16
CINCINNATI BENGALS - OL Quinton Spain
OTA Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie minicamp: May 14
CLEVELAND BROWNS - LB Tony Fields II
OTA Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Mandatory minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie minicamp: May 14-16
HOUSTON TEXANS - LS Kyle Poland
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS - OL Mark Glowinski, WR Gary Jennings
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9
LA CHARGERS - LB Kyzir White
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, June 7-8, June 10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-16
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS - CB Rasul Douglas, S Karl Joseph, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, DT Darius Stills
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9
MIAMI DOLPHINS - OL Adam Pankey, LS Rex Sunahara
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 7-8, June 10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - OL Yodny Cajuste
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS - CB Keith Washington, OL Michael Brown
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 7-10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
NEW YORK GIANTS - WR David Sills V
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 2-4, June 14-15
Mandatory Minicamp: June 8-10
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
NEW YORK JETS - TE Trevon Wesco
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-8, June 10-11
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS - QB Geno Smith
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24, May 26-27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS - OL Colton McKivitz, WR Kevin White
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1-2, June 4, June 7-8, June 10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS - WR T.J. Simmons
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 1-3, June 14-17
Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
TENNESSEE TITANS - LB David Long Jr.
OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, May 27, June 1, June 3-4, June 7-10
Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17
Rookie Minicamp: May 14-16
