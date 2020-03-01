MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
Mountaineer Events
FB Recruiting

Report: Packers to Pursue Kwiatkoski

Anthony G. Halkias

The Green Bay Packers have expressed severe interest in free agent inside linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski, per Aaron Nagle. 

Last week, we discussed three potential teams that might get Kwiatkoski. In that article, something stood out, a quote from Aaron Rodgers. 

“Well, 44, I’ve always thought he’s been a really solid player. I don’t want to butcher his last name. But he rocked me a couple years ago and I know where 44’s at most times when he’s in the game. I have a lot of respect for him."

At the time, it was evident that several teams around the league had interest in the former Mountaineer. What wasn't as evident was the fact that Rodgers could be granted a whole season to praise Kwiatkoski, only this time, as his teammate. 

The Packers have a history of attempting to steal value from their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. Green Bay tried to snag Kyle Fuller back in 2018, but couldn't quite get a deal completed. The next off-season, the Packers went after Adrian Amos, and succeeded. Now, once again, Green Bay is attempting to take depth from the Bears. 

The Packers do have some depth at the linebacker position. Guys like Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith had spectacular 2019 campaigns. However, they play on the outside and Kwiatkoski would be on the inside. The Packers will be in desperate need of an inside linebacker. Current starter, Blake Martinez has been playing solid and is hoping for an eight figure number this off-season. 

Having said all of that, if Green Bay can't retain Martinez, they will be forced to go with Oren Burks. Burks is in his 3rd season for the Packers, but hasn't lived up to his expectations. So, don't be surprised if Rodgers doesn't have to watch where 44 will be anymore. He just might be on his sideline.

Please follow me on twitter @HALK_35 and interact with me

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mountaineer Maven Weekly Recap

Taking a look back on what happened across WVU athletics

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

WVU Football Signee Wins Fourth Wrestling Title

Zach Frazier completes dominant mat career

Daniel Woods

West Virginia Rolls Richmond

Mountaineers cruise to a 13-1 win

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top 14 for 2021 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers officially make the cut for South Carolina receiver

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Subdued by Sooners

No. 20 Mountaineers drops only their second home game of the season after a 73-62 loss on Saturday.

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia falls to Iowa State late on Saturday

The Mountaineers fell late in their game against Iowa State on Saturday afternoon

Quinn Burkitt

Colton McKivitz's Results from the 2020 NFL Combine

Colton McKivitz has significantly raised his draft stock at this years NFL combine.

Anthony G. Halkias

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Game information and details that you need to know

Schuyler Callihan

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Oklahoma

Join the discussion and chat with Mountaineer fans throughout the game

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Aim to get Even with the Sooners

No. 20 West Virginia looks continue their dominant play in Morgantown

Christopher Hall

by

Mmaker2