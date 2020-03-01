Report: Packers to Pursue Kwiatkoski

The Green Bay Packers have expressed severe interest in free agent inside linebacker, Nick Kwiatkoski, per Aaron Nagle.

Last week, we discussed three potential teams that might get Kwiatkoski. In that article, something stood out, a quote from Aaron Rodgers.

“Well, 44, I’ve always thought he’s been a really solid player. I don’t want to butcher his last name. But he rocked me a couple years ago and I know where 44’s at most times when he’s in the game. I have a lot of respect for him."

At the time, it was evident that several teams around the league had interest in the former Mountaineer. What wasn't as evident was the fact that Rodgers could be granted a whole season to praise Kwiatkoski, only this time, as his teammate.

The Packers have a history of attempting to steal value from their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. Green Bay tried to snag Kyle Fuller back in 2018, but couldn't quite get a deal completed. The next off-season, the Packers went after Adrian Amos, and succeeded. Now, once again, Green Bay is attempting to take depth from the Bears.

The Packers do have some depth at the linebacker position. Guys like Preston Smith and Za'Darius Smith had spectacular 2019 campaigns. However, they play on the outside and Kwiatkoski would be on the inside. The Packers will be in desperate need of an inside linebacker. Current starter, Blake Martinez has been playing solid and is hoping for an eight figure number this off-season.

Having said all of that, if Green Bay can't retain Martinez, they will be forced to go with Oren Burks. Burks is in his 3rd season for the Packers, but hasn't lived up to his expectations. So, don't be surprised if Rodgers doesn't have to watch where 44 will be anymore. He just might be on his sideline.

