Panthers Announce Kenny Robinson’s Jersey Number

Moments ago, the Carolina Panthers released jersey numbers for their newly drafted players, one of which is former Mountaineer safety Kenny Robinson - who will wear No. 27.

Robinson was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and became the first player to ever be drafted out of the XFL and into the NFL.

