SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

BREAKING: Former WVU WR Shelton Gibson Signs with New Team

Schuyler Callihan

On Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers signed former West Virginia wide receiver Shelton Gibson to their practice squad.

Gibson has played in 20 games throughout his NFL career (all with the Eagles) and has three receptions for 59 yards. The former 5th round pick has had trouble sticking onto rosters and has also spent brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team.

This situation may not be any different from his previous stops but at least he is getting a chance to earn a spot on an NFL roster again. The Panthers released veteran wide receiver Seth Roberts last week and are currently carrying just five receivers on the roster (DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper, and Brandon Zylstra). Cooper has mainly been used as a punt and kick returner and Zylstra has only seen 39 offensive snaps in eight games. So with that said, there is a chance that Gibson could eventually work his way onto the active roster.

During his time at West Virginia, Gibson caught 84 passes for 1,898 yards and 17 touchdowns. Despite not racking up a ton of receptions, he was making every one of them count as he averaged a ridiculous 22.6 yards per catch and scored a touchdown every 4.9 times he caught the ball.

Gibson joins a bundle of former Mountaineers in Carolina such as QB Will Grier, CB Rasul Douglas, and S Kenny Robinson

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Defensive Performers from West Virginia's Win Over K-State

These three guys stepped up big for the Mountaineer defense

Schuyler Callihan

by

hokieHater

WVU Opens as Underdog vs Texas

Vegas likes the Longhorns this week over West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

by

Jkrjk356914

Neal Brown Has Confidence in New Kicker Casey Legg

The Charleston, WV native has trust from his teammates and coaching staff

Christopher Hall

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 8

Taking a look at how each Mountaineer performed in week eight of the NFL

Christopher Hall

Tony Fields II Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields honored after a career day

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineers Prepare for No. 22 Texas with a Wrinkle in the Practice Schedule

West Virginia will have election day off to excercise their right to vote

Christopher Hall

Who is Casey Legg?

A look inside the Mountaineers new kicker

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Around the Big 12 Week 9: West Virginia Holding Steady

The Mountaineers improved to 3-2 in conference play with their win over Kansas State on Saturday

Christopher Hall

PFF Grades WVU's Dreshun Miller as One of the Best Corners

Redshirt junior Dreshun Miller played lockdown defense on Saturday

Schuyler Callihan