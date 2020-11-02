BREAKING: Former WVU WR Shelton Gibson Signs with New Team

On Monday evening, the Carolina Panthers signed former West Virginia wide receiver Shelton Gibson to their practice squad.

Gibson has played in 20 games throughout his NFL career (all with the Eagles) and has three receptions for 59 yards. The former 5th round pick has had trouble sticking onto rosters and has also spent brief stints with the Cleveland Browns and the Washington Football Team.

This situation may not be any different from his previous stops but at least he is getting a chance to earn a spot on an NFL roster again. The Panthers released veteran wide receiver Seth Roberts last week and are currently carrying just five receivers on the roster (DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel, Pharoh Cooper, and Brandon Zylstra). Cooper has mainly been used as a punt and kick returner and Zylstra has only seen 39 offensive snaps in eight games. So with that said, there is a chance that Gibson could eventually work his way onto the active roster.

During his time at West Virginia, Gibson caught 84 passes for 1,898 yards and 17 touchdowns. Despite not racking up a ton of receptions, he was making every one of them count as he averaged a ridiculous 22.6 yards per catch and scored a touchdown every 4.9 times he caught the ball.

Gibson joins a bundle of former Mountaineers in Carolina such as QB Will Grier, CB Rasul Douglas, and S Kenny Robinson

