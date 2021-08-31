BREAKING: Panthers Waive Kenny Robinson
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Will Grier earlier today and have now made the decision to waive safety Kenny Robinson.
Robinson didn't have a very strong camp but did have some notable plays in the team's first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts when he made a huge hit on kickoff coverage and then a few minutes later, intercepted Sam Ehlinger.
Robinson could remain with the Panthers on the practice squad but there's a chance that Carolina will allow him to test the market. Sean Chandler had a terrific fall camp and made plays seemingly every day the Panthers took the practice field in Spartanburg.
Robinson was a 5th round pick of the Panthers in 2020.
