BREAKING: Panthers Waive Kenny Robinson

Another former Mountaineer has been let go by the Panthers.

The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Will Grier earlier today and have now made the decision to waive safety Kenny Robinson.

Robinson didn't have a very strong camp but did have some notable plays in the team's first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts when he made a huge hit on kickoff coverage and then a few minutes later, intercepted Sam Ehlinger.

Robinson could remain with the Panthers on the practice squad but there's a chance that Carolina will allow him to test the market. Sean Chandler had a terrific fall camp and made plays seemingly every day the Panthers took the practice field in Spartanburg.

Robinson was a 5th round pick of the Panthers in 2020.

