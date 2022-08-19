Pete Carroll Gives Honest Opinion on Offense with Geno Smith at QB

Geno Smith notched his second consecutive start in the preseason for the Seattle Seahawks and it was night that everyone in the Seattle organization would like to forget. From the jump, there were a ton of miscues whether it be penalties, missed assignments, dropped passes, you name it.

The plan heading into the game was to give Smith and fellow quarterback Drew Lock equal or close to equal reps. However, Lock tested positive for COVID-19 and was not feeling well enough to play in the game. When that news came out a couple of days ago, head coach Pete Carroll said the updated plan was to play Geno well into the third quarter. Unfortunately, he only played the first half after suffering a knee injury.

"Geno banged his knee on the ground. It's like a bruised knee," said Carroll. "Geno still could have gone back in and we were thinking about putting him back in the third quarter just to get some more plays. It just wasn't the right thing to do."

Smith finished the night completing 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards. The offense looked really sloppy, but much of it was out of his control.

"We have to catch the ball better in general," Carroll stated. "The guys trying to make this club have got to catch the football for us. It happened a little bit to Geno again. A couple of balls that could have been caught, we need to catch. The first third down was a beautiful read and play, protection and all that and we didn't make the catch. Those things we got to keep evaluating.

"He did okay. We need to help him a little bit. We need to make the plays around him. We missed a block on a screen. We missed a third down conversion and there's another one in there. He's running the show well. He got out of the pocket when he needed to and threw a couple of really good balls that could have been converted. Our receivers have got to make the plays for him. We need to see DK [Metcalf] and Lock [Tyler Lockett] out there. We need those guys to come through if he's going to be good."

The Seahawks final preseason game will be next Friday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The matchup will feature a pair of former Mountaineer quarterbacks with Will Grier suiting up for "America's team".

