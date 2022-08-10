Pete Carroll Names Geno Smith Starting QB for First Preseason Game

Tuesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starting quarterback for the team's first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A few weeks back, Carroll hinted that Smith has the lead for the starting quarterback job over Drew Lock, who was acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos earlier this season.

“Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us," said Carroll back in early May. "He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be. [Jacob Eason] had a year with us so he’s doing his part. Meanwhile, we’re watching how Drew comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it.“

The Seahawks and Steelers will kickoff at 7 p.m. EST this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

