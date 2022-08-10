Skip to main content

Pete Carroll Names Geno Smith Starting QB for First Preseason Game

The former Mountaineer gets the starting nod.

Tuesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith the starting quarterback for the team's first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A few weeks back, Carroll hinted that Smith has the lead for the starting quarterback job over Drew Lock, who was acquired via trade from the Denver Broncos earlier this season.

“Geno has come in and is obviously ahead going in because he’s had all the background with us," said Carroll back in early May. "He’s been with us for a number of years. He leads the charge right now. He’s in command of our system as much as a guy could be. [Jacob Eason] had a year with us so he’s doing his part. Meanwhile, we’re watching how Drew comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it.“

The Seahawks and Steelers will kickoff at 7 p.m. EST this Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Preston Fox
Football

Former Walk-On Preston Fox Continues to Climb the Depth Chart

By Christopher Hall13 hours ago
USATSI_6500798_168388579_lowres
Football

Relatively Sports Ep. 4: Interview with Former NFL WR Donald Jones

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
Tarik Phillip
Mountaineers in the Pros

Tarik Phillip Signs Pro Deal in Great Britain

By Julia Mellett18 hours ago
Doug Nester (72), James Gmiter (74), Wyat Milum
Football

Wyatt Milum Has 'All-American' Potential at Left Tackle

By Julia Mellett19 hours ago
DSC_1272
Football

Polendey Named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

By Christopher Hall20 hours ago
Sam James
Football

Sam James is Playing at a 'Different Speed'

By Christopher HallAug 9, 2022 9:32 AM EDT
Lee Kpogba WVU Football Camp Day 7
Football

WATCH: Lee Kpogba Fall Camp Day 7

By Christopher HallAug 8, 2022 7:27 PM EDT
Doug Nester WVU Football Camp Day 7
Football

WATCH: Doug Nester Fall Camp Day 7

By Christopher HallAug 8, 2022 7:24 PM EDT