SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

5 Potential Landing Spots for Quinton Spain

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced the release of former West Virginia offensive lineman Quinton Spain. It was a shocking move considering he just agreed to a three-year deal in March and didn't allow one sack in the entire 2019 season. 

Now that Spain is a free agent, we take a look at where the former Mountaineer may end up next. He brings a lot of value in the fact that he has experience at both tackle and guard, so someone will surely pick him up in the next week or so, maybe sooner.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are in a really bad spot overall, but the offensive line is an absolute mess. The unit has been decimated with injuries and had two more injuries to the line this week, Zack Martin (concussion) and Brandon Knight (knee). Dallas is in desperate need of an offensive tackle and it seems like the most obvious spot for Spain to land.

Tennessee Titans

Talk about a huge blow for a playoff contender...the Titans lost starting left tackle Taylor Lewan for the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL this past week. Tennessee would make the most sense from a scheme standpoint considering Spain played the first four years of his career in Tennessee.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is looking like a really promising young quarterback, but man does he take a beating week in and week out. If the Bengals want to have him be their guy for the next 10-12 years, he's going to need some protection before he gets seriously hurt. Brining in a veteran like Spain who does well in pass protection seems like an ideal move.

Philadelphia Eagles

Like the Cowboys, the Eagles have been gutted on the offensive line due to injuries. Their current starting left tackle, Jordan Mailata, is a former Australian rugby player and has only played football for just a few years. I think the Eagles may want to think about adding some depth on their offensive line even if Spain isn't on their radar.

Seattle Seahawks

It seems like every year Russell Wilson is running for his life and to be quite frank, I'm surprised he hasn't missed an extended period of time because of how bad their line has been over the years. Seattle's offensive line is a little better this year, but it couldn't hurt to seek help and add Spain.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BREAKING: Panthers to Activate Former WVU Safety Kenny Robinson

Former WVU star Kenny Robinson getting his chance

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Bills Release OL Quinton Spain

Former Mountaineer lineman is now a free agent

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers' depth chart has been updated

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Big 12/SEC Challenge Released

West Virginia faces familiar foe in Big 12/SEC Challenge

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Among the 5 Dark-Horse Candidates to Reach Final Four

Are the Mountaineers Final Four bound?

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Previews Texas Tech

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown discusses the upcoming game versus Texas Tech

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

BREAKING: West Virginia Corner Enters Transfer Portal

It appears the Mountaineers have lost one player to the portal

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Could West Virginia Re-Enter the Picture for Arizona State Decommit?

The Mountaineers have been in steady contact over the last several months

Schuyler Callihan

3 Mountaineers Earn Big 12 Conference Player of the Week Honors

Leddie, Brown, Josh Chandler-Semedo and Akheem Mesidor capture Big 12 Player of the Week Honors

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Full Quotes from Neal Brown's Press Conference Previewing Texas Tech

See what the head coach had to say ahead of this week's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP