5 Potential Landing Spots for Quinton Spain

Wednesday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills announced the release of former West Virginia offensive lineman Quinton Spain. It was a shocking move considering he just agreed to a three-year deal in March and didn't allow one sack in the entire 2019 season.

Now that Spain is a free agent, we take a look at where the former Mountaineer may end up next. He brings a lot of value in the fact that he has experience at both tackle and guard, so someone will surely pick him up in the next week or so, maybe sooner.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are in a really bad spot overall, but the offensive line is an absolute mess. The unit has been decimated with injuries and had two more injuries to the line this week, Zack Martin (concussion) and Brandon Knight (knee). Dallas is in desperate need of an offensive tackle and it seems like the most obvious spot for Spain to land.

Tennessee Titans

Talk about a huge blow for a playoff contender...the Titans lost starting left tackle Taylor Lewan for the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL this past week. Tennessee would make the most sense from a scheme standpoint considering Spain played the first four years of his career in Tennessee.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is looking like a really promising young quarterback, but man does he take a beating week in and week out. If the Bengals want to have him be their guy for the next 10-12 years, he's going to need some protection before he gets seriously hurt. Brining in a veteran like Spain who does well in pass protection seems like an ideal move.

Philadelphia Eagles

Like the Cowboys, the Eagles have been gutted on the offensive line due to injuries. Their current starting left tackle, Jordan Mailata, is a former Australian rugby player and has only played football for just a few years. I think the Eagles may want to think about adding some depth on their offensive line even if Spain isn't on their radar.

Seattle Seahawks

It seems like every year Russell Wilson is running for his life and to be quite frank, I'm surprised he hasn't missed an extended period of time because of how bad their line has been over the years. Seattle's offensive line is a little better this year, but it couldn't hurt to seek help and add Spain.

