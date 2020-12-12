Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
Raiders Sign Daryl Worley

Daryl Worley heads back to the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders recently signed former West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Daryl Worley off the Buffalo Bills Practice Squad. 

Worley spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, making 21 starts and tallying 91 tackles and two interceptions before signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys in April.  

The Cowboys released Worley in late October but signed with the Buffalo Bills practice the following week. He registered 14 tackles (12 solo) and one pass deflection in seven appearances with the Cowboys. Worley was called up to the 53-man roster once for the Bills in week 10 but only saw action on 15 snaps. 

Following his junior season at West Virginia, Worley opted to leave early and was drafted in the third round (77th overall) by the Carolina Panthers in the 2016 NFL Draft before signing with the Oakland Raiders in 2018. 

Worley earned 2015 First Team All-Big 12 Honors after snagging six of his 10 career interceptions during his junior year. 

Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) intercepts the football intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum.
