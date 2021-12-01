Rasul Douglas Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

A few weeks ago, former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas was on the Green Bay Packers practice squad. Now, he's becoming a key cog in the Green Bay secondary.

This past week Douglas had himself a big game against the Los Angeles Rams recording six tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception of Matthew Stafford that he returned for a touchdown.

Wednesday morning, Douglas was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

