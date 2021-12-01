Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    Rasul Douglas Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    What a week for the former Mountaineer.
    Author:

    A few weeks ago, former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas was on the Green Bay Packers practice squad. Now, he's becoming a key cog in the Green Bay secondary. 

    This past week Douglas had himself a big game against the Los Angeles Rams recording six tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception of Matthew Stafford that he returned for a touchdown.

    Wednesday morning, Douglas was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

