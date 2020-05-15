MountaineerMaven
REPORT: Geno Smith Re-signs with Seahawks

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith has agreed to return to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Looking at all of the scenarios, this is probably the best situation for Smith. He has the opportunity to backup Russell Wilson and if an injury were to occur, he could step right in as the team's interim starter and prove to the rest of the league that he is capable of being a starter.

Seattle also has a fairly loaded roster, so should Smith have to come in to lead the offense, he would have plenty of talent to help him out. Although Smith may just be a career backup, it seems like Pete Carroll and the Seahawks front office have put their trust in him to bring him back for the 2020 season.

For his career, Smith has completed 523 of 906 passes for 6,182 yards, 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions, completing passes at a 57.7% clip.

What do you think about Geno Smith signing with the Seahawks? Is it the right fit for him? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

