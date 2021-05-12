Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: Tavon Austin Works Out for AFC Team

The former Mountaineer could have a new home in the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

Tavon Austin is still hanging around in the NFL and is hoping to finally find a team that can use his skill set. 

This past season, Austin signed with the San Francisco 49ers but was released after injuring his knee. Late in the year, he latched on with the Green Bay Packers and caught five passes for 20 yards, and returned three punts for 14 yards in four games.

Now, Austin seems to be on the move once again and could be landing in the Big Apple. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Austin worked out with the Jets today and could sign with the team soon.

