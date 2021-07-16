Sports Illustrated home
REPORT: WVU Catcher Paul McIntosh Signs with Marlins

Another Mountaineer gets an opportunity at the next level.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft has come and gone but teams are still adding to their respective organizations by signing deals with undrafted free agents. Four Mountaineers were selected in this year's draft but none of which happened to be senior catcher Paul McIntosh.

Despite being passed on in the draft, McIntosh is signing as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Marlins, per Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com

During his three-year career at West Virginia, McIntosh hit at a .259 clip and drove in 74 runs along with 21 home runs.

