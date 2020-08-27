BREAKING: Kevin White Joins Tavon Austin in San Francisco

Former West Virginia wide receiver Kevin White has signed with the San Francisco 49ers per, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

White had high expectations after being drafted 7th overall by the Chicago Bears, but has had an injury-riddled career that has held him back from being the player he was at West Virginia.

White has appeared in 14 career regular season games (all with Chicago) and has 25 receptions and 285 yards to his name. White also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and saw some action in preseason games, but once again, the injury bug ended his time with the red birds.

He will be the second Mountaineer wide receiver to sign with the 49ers this offseason, joining Tavon Austin.

