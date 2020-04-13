MountaineerMaven
Saquan Barkley Shows Tavon Austin Some Major Respect

Schuyler Callihan

Football won't be in our lives for at least the next few months, but there is also a chance that it could be much longer before it returns, depending on the state of the coronavirus.

During the days of quarantine, many folks are finding themselves watching movies, old games, Tik Tok, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and so on. But if you're going to watch any highlight reel, you must start with former West Virginia receiver, Tavon Austin. It just so happens that New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley tends to agree.

The man was a human highlight reel. How Austin was never named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy is just insanity. There has never been a player like him. He was extremely difficult to tackle in the open field and was almost deemed impossible. Once he blew by the defender, no one was going to catch him.

Austin finished his career at West Virginia totaling 288 receptions for 3,413 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has seen his role diminish with the Dallas Cowboys over the last year or so and is currently an unrestricted free agent. Will he resign with the Cowboys? Tell us what you think!

Does Tavon have the best highlight reel of any college football player? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

