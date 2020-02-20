Should Skyler Howard Take a Shot at the XFL?

After winning two championships in Japan, is it time for former West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard to take his talents from the X-League to the XFL?

After a very short stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Howard sought out an unusual opportunity to go play overseas for the Obic Seagulls in Tokyo, Japan. Not only has he done well in his new football surroundings, but man, has he had success. He’s now led Obic to two Pear Bowl victories and also earned MVP honors en route to a 31-15 victory in the most recent championship game against IBM Big Blue.

It may not be the route that he envisioned, but he’s taking it all in and making the most of his opportunity and most importantly, getting paid for doing something he loves.

Recently, the revamped XFL kicked off its “inaugural” season and is now home to several former NFL players looking for a bounce back or many who are looking to catch the attention of the NFL. The XFL would be a perfect fit for Howard, should he be willing to give it a shot. There’s no guarantee that he would be signed, but he would have a fighters chance. Many quarterbacks in the XFL (mainly the backups) are guys that Howard could beat out. In this situation, he would be able to return home and play the game he dearly loves. There are two teams in the XFL that are settled in his native home of Texas - the Dallas Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks. With the uncertainty of how long players will stay on their respective XFL teams, this could entice Howard furthermore.

Several other Mountaineers are making their claim in the league, will Howard be next to join them?

