MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
WVU Womens Soccer
FB Recruiting

Should Skyler Howard Take a Shot at the XFL?

Schuyler Callihan

After winning two championships in Japan, is it time for former West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard to take his talents from the X-League to the XFL?

After a very short stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Howard sought out an unusual opportunity to go play overseas for the Obic Seagulls in Tokyo, Japan. Not only has he done well in his new football surroundings, but man, has he had success. He’s now led Obic to two Pear Bowl victories and also earned MVP honors en route to a 31-15 victory in the most recent championship game against IBM Big Blue. 

It may not be the route that he envisioned, but he’s taking it all in and making the most of his opportunity and most importantly, getting paid for doing something he loves. 

Recently, the revamped XFL kicked off its “inaugural” season and is now home to several former NFL players looking for a bounce back or many who are looking to catch the attention of the NFL. The XFL would be a perfect fit for Howard, should he be willing to give it a shot. There’s no guarantee that he would be signed, but he would have a fighters chance. Many quarterbacks in the XFL (mainly the backups) are guys that Howard could beat out. In this situation, he would be able to return home and play the game he dearly loves. There are two teams in the XFL that are settled in his native home of Texas - the Dallas Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks. With the uncertainty of how long players will stay on their respective XFL teams, this could entice Howard furthermore. 

Several other Mountaineers are making their claim in the league, will Howard be next to join them? 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

He's prolly gettin' better money with the Obic Seagulls. How homesick can he possibly be ?

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Looks to end Skid Against an Up and Coming Oklahoma State Team

West Virginia looks to get back in the win column against Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

michaelgresko

West Virginia Gets Back to Their Roots in Win Over Oklahoma State

The Mountaineers relied on defense and rebounding in win over Oklahoma State

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Oklahoma State

Join the discussion and chat with fellow Mountaineer fans!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Daxter Miles Jr. Making His Case to be Called up by Pacers

The former Mountaineer continues to find success in the G-League

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

OPEN GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs Kansas

Chat with fellow Mountaineer fans throughout tonight's game!

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Ties Dean Smith for Sixth in All-Time Wins

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins tied Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith for sixth in all-time wins.

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

ESPN Bracketology Tracker: Where Does West Virginia Sit Following Win Over OSU?

Lunardi loves West Virginia's resume

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Kwiatkoski is Going to Get Big Money This Offseason, but With Who?

Former Mountaineer, Nick Kwiatkoski could earn a pretty paycheck this NFL off season

Anthony G. Halkias

by

John Pentol

Deuce McBride Talks First Start, Relationship with Oscar Tshiebwe

The freshman point guard shows out in his first career start for the Mountaineers

Michael Gresko

by

John Pentol

West Virginia Wins Home Opener Over Canisius

The West Virginia baseball team exploded for 15 runs in their victory on Tuesday night

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol