Smith and the Seahawks Collect Win No. 9

Geno Smith and the Seahawks win a thriller over the Rams to remain in playoff contention

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday evening. Along with the win, Smith became the Rams all-time passing leading with 4,282 passing yards on the season. 

After the Seattle offense produced a pair of field goals in the first half, Smith went over the top of the Rams defense and connected with receiver Tyler Lockett for the 36-yard touchdown to tie the game at 13 with 9:09 left in the third quarter. 

Smith orchestrated the game-tying drive, going 4-6 for 57 yards, including finding tight end Colby Parkinson down the right sideline for the 32-yard completion. However, the running game could not punch it into the endzone after a first and goal from the two-yard line and settled for the field goal to tie the game at 16 with 2:19 remaining in the game. 

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scrambles against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Lumen Field.

The Seattle defense held the Rams to a three and out, and Smith and the offense started their final drive from their own 20-yard line. Smith hit receiver Cade Johnson over the middle for 10 yards. Then, after scrambling to the line of scrimmage, Smith scrambled up the middle for 25 yards to the Rams 30-yard line, setting up a potential game-winning field goal but the kick hit off the right upright, sending the game into overtime. 

The Rams won the toss and took the ball to begin the extra period. On the second play from scrimmage, Los Angeles quarterback Baker Mayfield took a shot downfield, and the pass was intercepted by Quandre Diggs and Seattle took over at its own 32-yard line. 

Smith hit Lockett on the first play of the series for 17 yards before running back Kenneth Walker III burst through the right side for 20-yards setting up a game-winner from Jason Myers from 32-yards out as Seattle takes the overtime win 19-16. 

Smith finished the day with 213 yards and a touchdown on 19-31 passing. 

The Seahawks need the Detroit Lions to win at Green Bay Sunday night to make the playoffs. 

UPDATE

Detroit beats Green Bay 20-16

