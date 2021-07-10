Stats from Alek Manoah's Start vs Tampa Bay

Manoah had his good stuff again on Friday night but his pitch count got him pulled early.

Friday night, former West Virginia right-handed pitcher Alek Manoah toed the rubber for the Toronto Blue Jays and had a bit of an odd outing.

Manoah struck out nine batters which is one shy of his career-high that he set in his last outing but only lasted 3.2 innings. The reason Manoah was pulled from the game was because of his high pitch count (88 pitches) and pitched into some trouble in the 4th inning. Taylor Walls got it started with a one out double to left which was followed by Mike Zunino reaching base safely on a throwing error by third baseman Cavan Biggio. Manoah retired Brett Phillips on strikes but followed that up by issuing a walk to Brandon Lowe and then hitting Ji-man Choi with the bases loaded, plating Walls.

Taylor Saucedo was called out of the bullpen in relief and clean things up by getting Wander Franco to ground out to third. Despite the short outing, Manoah was tagged with the first loss of his MLB career, moving his record to 2-1. His ERA now sits at 2.90.

With the All-Star break coming up, the Blue Jays will reset their rotation, so the next start for Manoah is to be determined.

