WATCH: T.J. Simmons Makes Incredible Catch at Buccaneers OTAs

The former Mountaineer is out here making plays at OTAs.
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons signed as an undrafted free agent earlier this month with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Making the roster as an undrafted free agent is not easy and will be especially difficult for Simmons with the depth the Bucs have at the receiver position. That being said, Simmons is making an impression early on and made a terrific catch during today's OTA session. The pass was thrown by Tampa Bay's 2nd round pick and former Florida quarterback, Kyle Trask.

