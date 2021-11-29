WATCH: Tavon Austin Scores First NFL Touchdown Since 2019

It seems like it's been a minute since we've heard Tavon Austin's name on a touchdown call in the NFL. In fact, it's been two years. On Sunday, that scoring drought came to an end as he pulled one down in the end zone from Trevor Lawrence to cut into Atlanta's lead in the final seconds of the third quarter.

For the season, Austin has recorded 10 catches for 106 yards and one score. Austin and the Jaguars will be back in action next Sunday when they hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams.

