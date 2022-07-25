Skip to main content

Team + Individual Stats from Best Virginia's Win Over Virginia Dream

The final numbers from tonight's game.
Photo by Matt Sunday

Best Virginia defeated Virginia Dream 75-45 in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament Sunday evening. The final stats from tonight's game can be seen below.

TEAM STATS - Best Virginia

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 9.02.54 PM

INDIVIDUAL STATS - Best Virginia

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 8.59.27 PM
TEAM STATS - Virginia Dream

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 9.04.08 PM

INDIVIDUAL STATS - Virginia Dream

Screen Shot 2022-07-24 at 9.04.32 PM

