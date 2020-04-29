The 3 Best Fits for Tavon Austin in Free Agency

As we get deeper into the NFL offseason, it is becoming more and more clear that the Dallas Cowboys will likely let former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin hit the open market. Where will he go next? Below are the three best fits for Austin.

Green Bay Packers

The most obvious option is Green Bay. After stunning millions of NFL fans by taking QB Jordan Love (Utah State) in the first round of the draft, the Packers failed in equipping Aaron Rodgers with weapons in the passing game. Rodgers has only thrown one touchdown to a first round pick in his entire career, and although Tavon Austin may not have lived up to that first round selection, he could help the Packers stretch the field.

New Orleans Saints

Aside from Michael Thomas and the newly acquired Emmanuel Sanders, the Saints are extremely thin at the receiver position. Drew Brees needs a guy that can get yards after the catch, which is something he doesn't necessarily have right now. Sanders and Thomas will be the downfield options, but they lack that quick hitting threat. Austin could fit that role.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs may have the most dangerous offensive attack in the NFL in 2020 with Tom Brady guiding the offense. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are top-of-the-line receivers, but just like the Saints - don't have a quick hitter and are short on quality depth at the position. Brady likes to get the ball out quick, so this would fare well for him and head coach Bruce Arians. Worst case scenario, Austin could become the team's return man and have a huge impact on the team's field position throughout the course of a game.

