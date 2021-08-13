The Long Ball Plagues John Means in Loss to Tigers

The first three innings were quite a breeze for Baltimore Orioles starter John Means on Thursday night as he allowed a couple of base knocks and no runs against the Detroit Tigers. Early on it appeared as if Means would produce his third quality start in a row since returning from the injured list but things fell apart in the top of the 4th.

The inning started with a leadoff walk to Jonathan Schoop who then scored on a double to left from Jaimer Candelario. Means then proceeded to a allow a two-run homer to former teammate, Renato Nunez, over the left field wall to make it a 3-1 game. Unfortunately, things continue to spiral further out of control when Victor Reyes blasted a two-run homer himself to push the lead to 5-1.

Despite the Tigers squaring up Means in the 4th, the Orioles trotted him back out in the 5th in hopes of getting back on track and preserving the bullpen for later in the evening. Means, however, allowed yet another home run this time off the bat of Robbie Grossman to leadoff the 5th. Means remained in the game and struck out Schoop but Candelario tripled to right and that was all that manager Brandon Hyde wanted to see. Marcos Diplan was called on in relief and after issuing a walk to Eric Haase, Diplan retired the next two batters, closing the book on Means' night.

The Orioles added a couple of runs in the middle innings but were unable to claw all the way back from a five run deficit. Detroit won the game 6-4 and handed Means his fourth loss of the season, moving him to 5-4 on the year with an ERA of 3.21.

Means is scheduled to make his next start on Tuesday on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.

