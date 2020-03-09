Trio of Mountaineers Have Dominating Week in the XFL

Spring football is about to kickoff for West Virginia, but in the meantime, some former Mountaineers are performing at a high level in the newly revamped XFL. Former Mountaineer defensive back Kenny Robinson is also nominated for player of the week honors for his performance this past weekend.

With that being said, let's take a look at three former Mountaineers who had big games this weekend.

Terrence Garvin (St. Louis BattleHawks)

Garvin continues to have a strong year in the XFL and has become one of the league's best defenders. He has 36 tackles on the season (3rd in the XFL), four tackles for loss and one sack. In the loss this weekend, Garvin was all over the field racking up 16 tackles on the day (season high).

Kenny Robinson (St. Louis BattleHawks)

Another former Mountaineer that is putting together one heck of a season for St. Louis is Kenny Robinson. He made an athletic play to grab another big interception on Sunday, his second pick of the season. Robinson is considered one of, if not the best defensive back in the league.

Dravon Askew-Herny (New York Guardians)

He's had a quiet season to this point, aside from throwing a flag back at an official. But on Saturday, Askew-Henry balled out posting 11 tackles and five pass breakups vs the Dallas Renegades.

