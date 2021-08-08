Troy Polamalu Thanks Mike Logan During Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Saturday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted the members of the 2020 and 2021 classes in Canton, Ohio. The 2020 class was unable to hold their ceremony a year ago due to the pandemic which is why the two classes were introduced on the same night.

One of those class of 2020 members was former Pittsburgh Steelers safety, Troy Polamalu. During his speech, he thanks several front office members, coaches, and teammates including former West Virginia safety, Mike Logan.

"Mike Logan, the starting safety my rookie year shared his full knowledge of the game. Wholeheartedly showing a level of humility that helped shape my career. Like many other teammates, his selflessness paved a greater opportunity for others at his own expense. It is unnatural in a competitive environment to train your replacement - yet this is our culture, Steeler culture."

Logan played at West Virginia from 1993-96 and went down as one of the best return specialists in school history by averaging 12.4 yards per punt return. He also tallied 140 tackles, 18 passes broken up, two forced fumbles, eight interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in 37 career games. Logan was drafted in the 2nd round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars where he spent for years before serving six years with the Steelers. Logan recorded 314 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 30 pass breakups for his career. He was inducted into the WVU Hall of Fame in 2014.

