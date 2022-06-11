Skip to main content

Two Mountaineers Battling for an NBA Title

In the end, a Mountaineer will once again be a champion.

Regardless of who wins this year's NBA Finals, a West Virginia alum will be crowned a champion. 

Before you start digging through the rosters to see who I could be talking about, you won't find them there. Well, they might be if you dig a little deeper. 

Former WVU guard Joe Mazzulla is an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics and is in his third year with the team after going 43-17 in two years as the head coach at Division II Fairmont State. Mazzulla is also in the running for the Utah Jazz head coaching job, but that search is still in the preliminary stages so it's too early to tell if the Jazz considers him a serious candidate for the position. Nonetheless, he at least received recognition as Utah requested permission from Boston to speak with him.

On the other side, another former WVU guard, Jonnie West, is the Director of Basketball Operations for the Golden State Warriors. He is in his fourth year in that role and the tenth year overall with the franchise. At age 26, West was promoted to the role of associate general manager with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G-League affiliate of Golden State.

Following Boston's 107-97 win on Friday night, the series is tied at two a piece. Game five is scheduled for Monday, June 13th at 9 p.m. EST.

