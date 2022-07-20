WATCH: Alek Manoah Mic'd Up in Dominant First All-Star Appearance

Former West Virginia pitcher Alek Manoah made his first MLB All-Star appearance on Tuesday night and boy, did he put on a show.

The FOX broadcast had Manoah mic'd up for the entire inning that he pitched and he brought some entertainment while striking out William Contreras, Joc Pederson, and Ronald Acuña Jr.

