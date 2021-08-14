Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: David Long Intercepts A.J. McCarron

The former Mountaineer went up and got it.
Author:
Publish date:

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-3 on Friday night in their first preseason action of the season. 

The defensive play of the game was made by former West Virginia star linebacker and former 6th round pick David Long Jr. when he picked off Falcons QB A.J. McCarron over the middle of the field.

Following the game, Long met with the media to talk about the team's win and was asked about his interception.

"Going into my third year, I just want to keep elevating and be better than I was last year. I love this game. Me being out there making plays and helping my team is everything."

Long also finished the game with two tackles and one pass breakup. He is currently listed as the team's backup left inside linebacker behind Jayon Brown.

Long and the Titans will take the field again on Saturday, August 21st at Tampa Bay.

