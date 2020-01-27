WATCH: Jerry West Speaks on the Kobe Bryant Tragedy

Yesterday afternoon, the world paused as news quickly spread that Los Angeles Laker legend, Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The news broke so many hearts near and far, including those who had a close relationship with him, one of which was former Mountaineer and Laker great Jerry West.

As the Lakers general manager, West was the man to land Kobe in Los Angeles after working out a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. After that, the rest was history. Kobe went on to become one of the games most idolized and respected players of all-time.

This morning on ABC News, Jerry West spoke on the tragic loss and how great of a person Kobe Bryant was on and off the court.