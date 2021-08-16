Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WATCH: Kenny Robinson Pummels Colts Kick Returner

What a hit by the former Mountaineer.
Author:
Publish date:

Former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson had himself a day in Sunday afternoon's preseason game for the Carolina Panthers. 

To get things started, Robinson made his presence known after putting a big-time hit on Isaiah Rodgers early in the third quarter on a kick return.

A few minutes later, Robinson came down with an interception, picking off former Texas quarterback, Sam Ehlinger. He and the Panthers will be back in action next Saturday when they play host to the Baltimore Ravens.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_16569517_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Kenny Robinson Pummels Colts Kick Returner

USATSI_16569519_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Matt Rhule Comments on Will Grier's Performance vs Colts

Oct 28, 2017; Morgantown, WV, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Kenny Robinson (2) runs an interception back for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Milan Puskar Stadium
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Kenny Robinson Jr. Picks off Sam Ehlinger (Again)

Untitled design
Recruiting

BREAKING: DE Tomiwa Durojaiye Announces Commitment

Screen Shot 2021-08-14 at 8.17.30 AM
Recruiting

WVU Commits Attempting to Lure in a Top Linebacker Target

Tavon Austin
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Tavon Austin Scores his First TD as a Jaguar

West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride (4) had a career-high 29 points in the win over No. 23 Kansas.
Mountaineers in the Pros

McBride Has Another Big Night Behind 16 First Half Points

Daikiel Shorts
Mountaineers in the Pros

Daikiel Shorts is Listed as one of the Top Young Coaches in the Country