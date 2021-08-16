WATCH: Kenny Robinson Pummels Colts Kick Returner

What a hit by the former Mountaineer.

Former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson had himself a day in Sunday afternoon's preseason game for the Carolina Panthers.

To get things started, Robinson made his presence known after putting a big-time hit on Isaiah Rodgers early in the third quarter on a kick return.

A few minutes later, Robinson came down with an interception, picking off former Texas quarterback, Sam Ehlinger. He and the Panthers will be back in action next Saturday when they play host to the Baltimore Ravens.

