WATCH: Kenny Robinson Snags Another XFL Interception

Once again, former West Virginia defensive back Kenny Robinson had another standout day in the XFL for the St. Louis BattleHawks.

Despite the loss, Robinson was a big part of the team's success in keeping the D.C. Defenders offense in check. He finished the day with five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection and an interception. Quite a day to say the least. Check out his interception below!

On the season, Robinson has registered 21 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections and two interceptions. His coverage skills have been fairly impressive as he is starting to grab the attention of NFL scouts. Robinson is also eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft in April and looks to be the first player from the XFL to be drafted into the league. If he continues to produce at this level, it won't even be a question that he'll be selected in the draft. He was an accomplished defensive playmaker for the Mountaineers for two seasons and will now have one full season of professional football under his belt.

