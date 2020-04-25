MountaineerMaven
WATCH: Kenny Robinson's Reaction to Being Drafted

Schuyler Callihan

April 25th, 2020 - a day that former West Virginia star safety will never forget, the day he was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Robinson has had a wild ride over the last two years, dealing with uncertainty around his football career and his mom's health. He has overcome adversity time and time again and now, has finally made his way into the NFL.

Early Saturday evening, a video surfaced on Twitter from Prospect Media, showing Robinson receiving the call from Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and the reaction he and his family had following the conversation.

Robinson played in five games for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL before the league was forced to cancel the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished the shortened season with 21 tackles, two interceptions and one sack. With the Panthers selection of Robinson, he becomes the first ever player drafted into the NFL from the XFL.

This however, is just the beginning of what hopes to be a very long, yet very successful NFL career in the Queen City.

What are your thoughts on the Carolina Panthers drafting Robinson? Let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

