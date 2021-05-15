WATCH: Kysre Gondrezick's First Adidas Video

The former Mountaineer is becoming the next face of Adidas Basketball.

Earlier this month, former West Virginia basketball star Kysre Gondrezick signed a multi-year shoe deal with Adidas. The company expects the Indiana Fever to be "the face of the next generation of Adidas Basketball."

Friday, Kysre posted her first video with Adidas.

Gondrezick also made her WNBA debut of Friday night and totaled five points, one assist, and one rebound. She will be back in action on Sunday vs the New York Liberty.

