WATCH: Matt Rhule's Draft Day Phone Call with Kenny Robinson

Former West Virginia safety Kenny Robinson had his lifelong dream come true this past Friday when he received a call from Matt Rhule, notifying him that he was being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round.

"I know it's a unique journey that you've gone down, you know, going to the XFL and coming here, but all you've proven is that you're a pro and your best days are ahead. I'm excited to have the chance to get you here and this is only the beginning. I know you're going to help us build something really special." Rhule told Robinson.

Robinson finished this past season with 21 tackles and two interceptions in five games with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. The Panthers have added some quality talent at the safety position, but expect Robinson to move all over the field, similar to what he did during his time at West Virginia. Matt Rhule likes "positionless" players and Robinson fits that bill.

What do you think of the Carolina Panthers drafting Kenny Robinson? Is it the perfect fit for him? Do you think he will have a chance to start as early as the 2020 season? Please let us know your thoughts and discuss in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.