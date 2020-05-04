WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 2: Daryl Worley Interview

For the second episode of The Schuyler Callihan Show, Dallas Cowboys cornerback and former West Virginia star Daryl Worley joins us to talk about his time at WVU and his NFL career.

Please comment in the section below to tell us who you would like to see on the show next! The show will air each Monday at 5 p.m. EST, barring any changes to the schedule.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.