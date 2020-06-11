Where Are the Mountaineers in the NFL and How Much Do They Make?

West Virginia has produced a lot of NFL talent over the years and have had at least one player drafted into the league every year since 2008. 29 Mountaineers in the league in all and all but five are under contract for the upcoming season.

Below is where each of the 29 Mountaineers are and what their contract situations look like.

***Note: All contract details per spotrac.com.***

QB Geno Smith: 1-year, $1.1m with Seahawks (Expires After 2020)

QB: Will Grier: 4-years, $3.8m with Panthers (Expires After 2022)

FB: Elijah Wellman: 1-year, $610k with Packers (Expires After 2020)

RB Wendell Smallwood: Currently an unrestricted free agent

WR Gary Jennings: 4-years, $3.2m with Dolphins (Expires After 2022)

WR David Sills V: 2-years, $1.8m with Giants (Expires After 2020)

WR George Campbell: 3-years, $2.2m with Jets (Expires After 2022)

WR Shelton Gibson: 1-year, $645k with Eagles (Expires After 2020)

WR Tavon Austin: Currently an unrestricted free agent

WR Kevin White: Currently an unrestricted free agent

TE Trevon Wesco: 4-years, $3.2m with Jets (Expires After 2022)

OL Mark Glowinski: 3-years, $16.2m with Colts (Expires After 2021)

OL Quinton Spain: 3-years, $15m with Bills (Expires After 2022)

OL Yodny Cajuste: 4-years, $3.4m with Patriots (Expires After 2022)

OL Colton McKivitz: Rookie deal with Panthers has not been signed

OL Adam Pankey: 3-years, $1.2m with Dolphins (Expires After 2020)

LB Bruce Irvin: 1-year, $5.5m with Seahawks (Expires After 2020)

LB Nick Kwiatkoski: 3-years, $21m with Raiders (Expires After 2023)

LB Kyzir White: 4-years, $3.1m with Chargers (Expires After 2021)

LB David Long: 4-years, $2.6m with Titans (Expires After 2022)

LB Najee Goode: Currently an unrestricted free agent

CB Daryl Worley: 1-year, $3m with Cowboys (Expires After 2020)

CB Rasul Douglas: 4-years, $3.1m with Eagles (Expires After 2020)

CB Keith Washington: 3-years, $2.2m with Saints (Expires After 2022)

CB Josh Norwood: 3-years, $2.2m with Seahawks (Expires After 2022)

CB Hakeem Bailey: 3-years, $2.2m with Chiefs (Expires After 2022)

FS Karl Joseph: 1-year, $2.5m with Browns (Expires After 2020)

FS Kenny Robinson: Rookie deal with Panthers has not been signed

FS Dravon Askew-Henry: 2-years, $1.3m with Giants (Expires After 2021)

