Will Grier Delivers 'Gritty Performance' vs Chargers

Will Grier's time with the Carolina Panthers came to an end last preseason when he was cut in favor of fellow quarterback P.J. Walker. Shortly after being let go, the Dallas Cowboys claimed him off waivers and over the past year, has been working toward this second chance.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said a couple of weeks ago that he spent much of the 2021 season getting caught up to speed with the offense and was never really in position to vie for the backup job to Dak Prescott.

"I think Will has made a step. Clearly. I think Will has done a really nice job with his reps. You can feel the command. I think coming in at the time he came in, the language barrier is always a challenge when you go into a new system like ours. I think it's clear that he's playing much quicker and he's making plays. I do think he has the type of playmaking ability to not only make plays in the pocket but out of the pocket."

Following the team's 32-18 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, the Cowboys head coach had more good things to say about the 27-year-old gunslinger.

“It was a gritty performance,” McCarthy said. “It was good to see him in command and run this offense. I thought he did a really nice job.”

Grier missed last week's preseason game with a groin injury. McCarthy thought he may have re-aggravated it, but Grier said, "No, just some fatigue. I'm good to go."

Grier finished the game completing six of ten passes for 98 yards. He also ran the ball one time for nine yards, resulting in a first down. His most impressive play of the night was the first snap of the first quarter connecting on a deep ball to wide receiver Brandon Smith.

Grier will continue to push Cooper Rush for the backup job, which will spill into the final week of the preseason. The Cowboys will wrap up preseason play on Friday against the Seattle Seahawks.

