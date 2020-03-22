MountaineerMaven
Will Tavon Austin Return to Cowboys?

Schuyler Callihan

As the days go by in free agency, we are doing due diligence to bring you the latest updates on former Mountaineers that could be looking for new homes in the NFL.

This past week, we saw Bruce Irvin (Seattle), Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders), and Karl Joseph (Browns) have all signed deals with new teams and now we await the decision of the twitchy, electrifying Tavon Austin.

For whatever reason, Austin has had trouble finding the same success that he had during his days in Morgantown. He still, from time to time, will show his ability to hit for explosive plays, but it's not been on a consistent basis. You can blame Austin for this, coaching or whatever, but the bottom line is Austin has not produced like many thought.

He was often misused during his time with the Rams under Jeff Fisher and never really fit into Sean McVay's offense, hence the reason he's now with the Cowboys. After the first season in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones state that they wanted to get Austin "more involved" in the team's offensive attack. Whether it be quick pass game, screens, sweeps, handoffs out of the backfield, etc. The emphasis was to get him more touches. Well, that all changed when the team was able to acquire Amari Cooper from the Raiders, which ultimately knocked Austin down the depth chart another spot. In fact, he's being used way less than he was with the Rams. In his two years rocking the star, he's only hauled in 21 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns. Compare that to his 194 catches, 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns with St.Louis/Los Angeles and it's a vast difference.

According to Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven on Sports Illustrated, the Cowboys may be willing to keep Austin around. New Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel coached Tavon during his time with the Rams. Fisher states that "surely Fassel fights for Austin's retention."

This will be a big decision for Austin to make. Does he believe the Cowboys will finally open up the playbook for him and give him more playing time or should he test the market and see what other options are out there?

What do you feel Austin should do this offseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (1)
Hoosier1982
Hoosier1982

If I was Tavon I would explore see what all I got offered cause sure he probably get another season in dallas but does he really want to stay and not play.. But maybe this stage of his career it may be about a pay check and not the fame..

