Will the Panthers Move on from Will Grier?

Sam Darnold has the starting spot locked up for the Carolina Panthers but the backup spot is still up for grabs between Will Grier and PJ Walker. With the final preseason game now in the books, decisions have to be made and that includes naming a backup quarterback.

Will Grier had a solid outing last week against Baltimore completing 11 of 14 passes for 144 yards. PJ Walker went just 1/8 for eight yards, which made the backup QB battle all the more interesting. Friday night against the Steelers, Walker went just 5 of 10 for 83 yards while Grier finished 5/7 for 47 yards and also rushed in a 24-yard touchdown.

The battle has been tight all throughout camp and head coach Matt Rhule has not indicated whether or not the team will carry three quarterbacks. Last year, Grier and Walker battled for the backup job each week until Walker eventually separated himself and won the role.

Following the preseason finale, Rhule was asked if he still views Walker as the No. 2 QB on the depth chart.

"Not ready to say that yet, I thought PJ [Walker] was really good when he was in there, made the big throw to Tommy [Tremble], made the big throw on the sideline to David [Moore], made the over route to Shi [Smith]. I think he put a lot of balls in guys' hands, they didn’t necessarily make the play that we would like. But I thought he was good, took us down to score. Then I thought Will was excellent as well. Will made some plays with his feet. I’m really happy to see that from Will. He went out there had a lot of the guys that are twos and threes with him and still found a way to move the team. And at the end of the day, that is what it’s about, it’s about moving the team. So, as I’ve said all along I feel really good about these two guys. We have tough decisions obviously to make over the next couple of days. We will start really early tomorrow morning as a staff and as a personnel staff. But just happy for these guys that they went out and played well."

Should the Panthers decide to roll with Walker and not save a roster spot for Grier, there will be a handful of teams that show interest in bringing in the former Mountaineer star. This has been his first true opportunity to showcase what he can do and so far, he hasn't disappointed.

Grier's preseason numbers:

6/10 31 yards

11/14 144 yards

5/7 47 yards

Overall: 22/31 (71%) 222 yards, 1 rushing TD

Walker's preseason numbers:

10/21 161 yards 1 TD

1/8 8 yards

5/10 84 yards

Overall: 16/39 (41%) 253 yards 1 TD

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.