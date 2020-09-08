WVU Alums on NFL Practice Squads

Several former Mountaineers made active rosters this past weekend, but a handful of them were cut and were kept off of their team's 53-man roster. Fortunately, some of those guys were signed to practice rosters, keeping their NFL dreams alive.

Practice Squad

CB Keith Washington (Saints)

Many folks in New Orleans thought that Washington had a real chance to be one of the last players to make the Saints' 53-man roster. He was flying all over the field intercepting passes left and right. Although he didn't make the initial 53, it seems like he will be one of the first members of the practice squad to be activated when needed.

RB Wendell Smallwood (Steelers)

Since coming into the NFL, Smallwood has not really found his footing as a capable NFL back. The ability to be a solid RB2 is there, but he's been very inconsistent at times, which has been a big reason for him bouncing around the league recently. Pittsburgh has a fairly crowded backfield, so unless injuries occur, I wouldn't expect Smallwood to be placed on the 53-man roster.

WR Kevin White (49ers)

Despite all the injuries Kevin White has gone through, he's still going at it and you have to give credit where it's due. The potential for him is through the roof, but he has to stay on the field. If he can show he can stay healthy for an extended period of time, he'll get his shot again.

WR Shelton Gibson (Football Team)

When he was at West Virginia, Dana Holgorsen said that Shelton Gibson was really good at catching the ball down the field and over his shoulder, but struggled at the underneath stuff. Clearly, he still has some developing to do at receiver, but I'm not sure why teams haven't tried to work him exclusively at returner. He definitely has the speed and the ability to hit big in the return game, so maybe Washington will give him an opportunity there at some point.

S Kenny Robinson (Panthers)

Carolina cutting Kenny Robinson was pretty shocking to say the least. He made the initial 53-man roster but was let go to make room for fellow Mountaineer Rasul Douglas. He cleared waivers, re-signed with the Panthers and was placed on the practice squad. He didn't have a great camp and is a little behind the rest of the guys in the secondary, so it'll be interesting to see how he continues to develop and if he has a future in Carolina.

Injured reserve

WR Tavon Austin (49ers)

WR David Sills V (Giants)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.