SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the ProsBaseball
Search

INSIDE SCOOP: Keith Washington a Dark Horse Favorite for Saints Roster

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia cornerback Keith Washington went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it didn't take long for teams to contact him and shortly after, he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

At first glance of the Saints' roster, you'll notice that their depth at cornerback is not necessarily in great shape, but it seemed like a long shot for Washington to actually make the 53-man roster. However, that may not be the case as he has been arguably the most impressive undrafted free agent the Saints brought in. With that said, there is still work to be done.

Mountaineer Maven was provided some insider analysis from Sports Illustrated's Saints Reporter Bob Rose:

"My personal dark horse favorite to make the Saints active roster as an undrafted rookie is Keith Washington from West Virginia. He has come up on the wrong end of several training camp highlights so far. He has still shown good recovery speed but has been vulnerable to double moves and too stiff in turning to match a receiver's breaks.

"He must quickly rebound if he has a chance to overtake the experience of Patrick Robinson, a defensive liability last year, for a roster spot. Washington did step up with an impressive outing at Wednesday's practice, intercepting two passes and looking more confident in coverage. Washington has the athleticism and natural coverage instincts to overcome the lack of preseason games and crack this roster."

In his two seasons with the Mountaineers, Washington tallied 63 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 18 pass deflections.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Freshmen Film Evaluations: Offense

West Virginia will have an abundance of newcomers on the offensive side of the ball in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

VanDarius Cowan "Starting to Show Some Signs" to Neal Brown

The Mountaineer linebacker is beginning to standout at fall camp

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Former Starting Lineman Switching Positions?

West Virginia continues to try and find the right positions for guys which may mean this one-time starter moves to a new spot

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Bryce Ford-Wheaton is Making Plays and Gaining Confidence

WVU HC Neal Brown is liking what he see's out of his sophomore receiver

Christopher Hall

UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day 13

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Content John Antonik passed along some notes from day 13 of fall camp

Christopher Hall

WVU Women's Soccer Opens Season on the Road

West Virginia University and the Big 12 Conference announce the 2020 women's soccer schedule

Christopher Hall

COMMIT WATCH: Running Back Target Sets Decision Date

Are the Mountaineers getting set to add another back to the stable?

Schuyler Callihan

UPDATE: WVU Fall Camp Day 12

WVU Director of Athletics Content John Antonik passed along some notes from day 12 of fall camp

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Logan Routt Signs Overseas

Logan Routt inks deal with Slovenian professional basketball club

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Neal Brown Encouraged with Offensive Line

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown see's improvement along the offensive line

Christopher Hall