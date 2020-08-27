INSIDE SCOOP: Keith Washington a Dark Horse Favorite for Saints Roster

Former West Virginia cornerback Keith Washington went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it didn't take long for teams to contact him and shortly after, he signed with the New Orleans Saints.

At first glance of the Saints' roster, you'll notice that their depth at cornerback is not necessarily in great shape, but it seemed like a long shot for Washington to actually make the 53-man roster. However, that may not be the case as he has been arguably the most impressive undrafted free agent the Saints brought in. With that said, there is still work to be done.

Mountaineer Maven was provided some insider analysis from Sports Illustrated's Saints Reporter Bob Rose:

"My personal dark horse favorite to make the Saints active roster as an undrafted rookie is Keith Washington from West Virginia. He has come up on the wrong end of several training camp highlights so far. He has still shown good recovery speed but has been vulnerable to double moves and too stiff in turning to match a receiver's breaks.



"He must quickly rebound if he has a chance to overtake the experience of Patrick Robinson, a defensive liability last year, for a roster spot. Washington did step up with an impressive outing at Wednesday's practice, intercepting two passes and looking more confident in coverage. Washington has the athleticism and natural coverage instincts to overcome the lack of preseason games and crack this roster."

In his two seasons with the Mountaineers, Washington tallied 63 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 18 pass deflections.

