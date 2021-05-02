BREAKING: WVU WR T.J. Simmons Signs with Tampa Bay as Undrafted Free Agent

Moments ago, former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, his agent told Mountaineer Maven.

Simmons will receive a $1,000 signing bonus and will earn $660,000 the first year, $825,000 the second year, $940,000 third year. First two years have split contracts included.

During his three years as a Mountaineer, Simmons reeled in 86 receptions for 1,197 yards and nine touchdowns. Simmons spent the first year of his collegiate career at Alabama before deciding to transfer to West Virginia. He was forced to sit out during the 2016 season due to transfer rules but became a fan favorite right away in the 2017 season opener vs Tennessee when he hauled in a 59-yard touchdown catch from Will Grier.

In 2020, Simmons finished 33rd nationally and 2nd in the Big 12 in yards per receptions (17.4). He was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after recording four catches for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns against TCU. He ended his career in the old gold and blue on a high note by earning WVU Offensive and Liberty Bowl MVP honors as he caught four passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Simmons appeared in 30 career games and started 21.

