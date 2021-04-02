WVU in MLB: John Means With a Masterful Opening Day Outing vs Red Sox

The former Mountaineer cruises to his first win of the season.

Historically, West Virginia isn't known to be a baseball factory for MLB teams but over the last few years, there have been some really good players that come through the program and go on to have success at the next level.

One of the biggest success stories is former WVU left-handed pitcher John Means who played in Morgantown from 2013-14. In September of 2018 Means got the call from the big leagues as he was called up from AAA Norfolk to the Baltimore Orioles.

Means impressed in his short stint in 2018 and then again in spring training of 2019 to earn a spot on the Orioles' 25-man roster. As a rookie, Means was named to the American League All-Star team and was named a finalist for the AL Rookie of the Year Award. He finished that season with a 12-11 record, 3.60 ERA, and 121 strikeouts to 38 walks.

Earlier this week, the Orioles named Means the team's opening day starter vs the Boston Red Sox which was scheduled to take place on Thursday. The game was postponed due to rain, which delayed the start of the season for both teams. Friday afternoon, Means took the mound and absolutely dominated the Red Sox lineup. He pitched seven scoreless innings only giving up one hit on the day and struck out five batters on his way to his 15th career victory as the Orioles won 3-0.

Means will be scheduled to make his next start next Wednesday on the road against the New York Yankees.

