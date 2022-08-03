Skip to main content

WVU Pitcher Jacob Watters Signs with Athletics

Another Mountaineer is officially in the pros.

A couple of weeks ago, West Virginia right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Recently, Watters signed his rookie contract, forfeiting his remaining college eligibility of two years.

According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, Watters signed over slot value for $491,750.

Coming into the 2022 season, Watters was considered as one of the best relief pitchers in all of college baseball, landing on the Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List. However, due to a lack of consistency in WVU's starting rotation, they moved him to the top of the rotation as their Friday starter. He had rough season stat-wise, finishing with a record of 3-7 and an ERA sitting at 6.22. That said, he had a couple of dominating performances, including a 15 strikeout game against the prolific Texas offense. 

The "stuff" is there for Watters to not only carve out a decent pro career, but to make it to the big leagues. With his velocity and experience as a closer, I would assume that Oakland sees him as a reliever and will develop him as such.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 6.56.18 AM
Recruiting

WVU Secures a Spot in the Top 8 for 2023 ATH Ibrahim Barry

By Schuyler Callihan11 minutes ago
DSC_0209
Football

WATCH: Brown, Harrell Detail QB Approach

By Julia Mellett10 hours ago
WVU Women's Basketball
WVU Womens Basketball

WVU Women's Basketball Nonconference Schedule is Set

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
20220802_130031
Football

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Fall Camp Day 2

By Christopher Hall12 hours ago
20220802_132519
Football

WATCH: Graham Harrell Fall Camp Day 2

By Christopher Hall13 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 3.18.07 PM
noncategorized

Relatively Sports Ep. 3: Interview with Tracey Napoleon

By Schuyler Callihan13 hours ago
DSC_0511
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Notebook: Day 2

By Christopher Hall15 hours ago
DSC_0732
Football

WVU Football Fall Camp Day Two Photo Gallery

By Julia Mellett16 hours ago