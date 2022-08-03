WVU Pitcher Jacob Watters Signs with Athletics

A couple of weeks ago, West Virginia right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Recently, Watters signed his rookie contract, forfeiting his remaining college eligibility of two years.

According to Jim Callis of MLB.com, Watters signed over slot value for $491,750.

Coming into the 2022 season, Watters was considered as one of the best relief pitchers in all of college baseball, landing on the Preseason Stopper of the Year Watch List. However, due to a lack of consistency in WVU's starting rotation, they moved him to the top of the rotation as their Friday starter. He had rough season stat-wise, finishing with a record of 3-7 and an ERA sitting at 6.22. That said, he had a couple of dominating performances, including a 15 strikeout game against the prolific Texas offense.

The "stuff" is there for Watters to not only carve out a decent pro career, but to make it to the big leagues. With his velocity and experience as a closer, I would assume that Oakland sees him as a reliever and will develop him as such.

