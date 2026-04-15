WVU's Jordan Harrison and Meme Wheeler Go Undrafted In WNBA Draft

WVU women’s basketball senior standouts Jordan Harrison and Meme Wheeler were two of the biggest reasons why the program had such a successful 2025-26 season. However, their efforts were not enough for them to hear their names called in the 2026 WNBA Draft on Monday night.

This comes after major outlets such as ESPN and CBS Sports mocked the two to be selected on Monday. Wheeler was projected to land with the Las Vegas Aces at the 29th overall pick on ESPN. Harrison was not selected in the ESPN mock; she was projected to land with the Atlanta Dream in the third round of the final CBS Sports mock draft.

Harrison was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year this past season and was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. She averaged over three steals per contest while scoring 15 points per game. She was the leader of a Mountaineers team that captured their first Big 12 Tournament title in nine years and hosted their first NCAA Tournament games since 1992.

Wheeler played a role for the Mountaineers that Mark Kellogg had desperately lacked in his first few seasons in Morgantown. Wheeler was a consistent scoring option in the post and a willing rebounder. She was the team's leading rebounder, with 7.5 per contest. She racked up 11 double-doubles this past season for the Mountaineers.

WVU women’s basketball has proven they can produce quality WNBA players

Although Wheeler and Harrison were not officially drafted, it is still likely that a team will at least offer them an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp as undrafted free agents. While the circumstances were a little different for WVU’s star player last season, the program has shown that its players can separate themselves from the pack.

In the 2025 WNBA Draft, former WVU standout guard JJ Quinerly was selected 27th overall in the third round by the Dallas Wings. Quinerly had an uphill battle to make the roster even as a draft pick, as the team invested the first overall pick on another guard, UConn’s Paige Bueckers. However, Quinerly made the final roster and proved her abilities at the professional level.

Quinerly showed significant flashes as a rookie, becoming just the third third-round pick to average at least six points per game in their rookie year in the last ten years. Now, Harrison and Wheeler will likely have to face that same uphill battle to make a WNBA roster.

Guard Sydney Shaw, who also declared for the WNBA Draft, was not selected on Monday. With an expanded league along with proof that they can all produce in a winning culture, it would not be shocking to see Shaw, Wheeler, and Harrison all get serious looks in the WNBA.