Breaking Down WVU's Addition of UCF Center Transfer Khyala Ngodu

Over the weekend, Mark Kellogg and the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their third commitment out of the transfer portal, landing former UCF center Khyala Ngodu.

The 6-foot-3 junior appeared in 27 games (24 starts) and averaged 10.8 points, seven rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the floor.

Ironically, one of the best games of her season came against the Mountaineers back on February 25th when she poured in 21 points on 7/12 shooting to go along with nine rebounds. She also had a blocked shot, an assist, and went a perfect 7/7 from the charity stripe.

Ngodu recorded five double-doubles on the season and was a few baskets away from a couple more. Her best all-around game came in a 58-55 win over Arizona, finishing the night with 22 points (9/14 FG), 13 rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

The quick scout on Ngodu

Is a consistent scorer in the post. Much like Meme Wheeler this past season, Ngodu isn't phased by contact or multiple defenders clawing at her as she puts a shot up. Her length allows her to finish a high percentage of those tightly contested shots and, of course, be a force on the glass. As far as her range is concerned, she won't go much further than a pure mid-range jumper around the free throw line or the equivalent on the wing. She hasn't attempted a single three-ball in the first three years of her career, so I wouldn't expect that to be added on to her game at WVU.

Defensively, there's a lot to like. Obviously, her size is something that the Mountaineers didn't have this past season, and the fact that she's been productive for three years in the Big 12 is an added bonus. She has active hands, often blocking a shot and collecting a steal or two while also deflecting passes in the lane or altering shots with her wingspan. In Kellogg's system, she could develop into a really strong defensive player, giving her an opportunity to play at the next level.

Barring something unforeseen taking place (another big addition out of the transfer portal), Ngodu will likely be the Mountaineers' starting center next season.

She will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's updated transfer portal class

F Zahirah Walton (George Mason)

F Divine Tumba Tshibuabua (Pitt)

C Kyhala Ngodu (UCF)