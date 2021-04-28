Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Napoleon's Corner Ep. 26: Your Time is Coming

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released.
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

"Believe in yourself and prepare yourself for the future you want. Allow your work ethic to speak louder than your words."

