Napoleon's Corner Ep. 29: Change Directions

A new episode of Napoleon's Corner has been released!
Author:
Publish date:

"Napoleon's Corner" will release each Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST on Mountaineer Maven. Former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon will talk all things from the recruiting process, his time at WVU, analysis of WVU football today, life, and much more.

Short excerpt from Eugene:

“Stay on track and stand strong with your personal convictions. Don't follow a group of people, when you already have your own goals set."

